Mercury hits 40 degree Celsius in about 14 districts of Bengal

Kolkata: Mercury hits 40 degree Celsius in 14 districts of Bengal on Thursday with people feeling the heatwave conditions in most of the South Bengal districts and some North Bengal districts as well.



Birbhum’s Suri registered the highest temperature at 43.4 degree Celsius which is the highest among any district. Bankura touched its highest temperature at 43 degree Celsius.

Malda saw the highest temperature at 42 degree Celsius. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 38.7 degree Celsius while Salt Lake saw a temperature above 38 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday predicted that the heatwave will continue in various South Bengal districts, including Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of thundershowers in the coastal districts next Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic storm Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IMD said: “Cyclonic storm Mocha lay centered near latitude 11.6 N and longitude 88.0 E, about 510 km west of Port Blair, 1160 km south-southwest of Coxs Bazar (Bangladesh) at 1130 hrs IST of today the 11th May. It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around Thursday evening.”

Rainfall is likely at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tripura and Mizoram is likely on May 13 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14. Nagaland, Manipur & south Assam: Rainfall at many places with Heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14.

Rainfall is also likely at most places of Andaman & Nicobar Islands with Heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 11. Heavy to very heavy will occur at isolated places on May 12 and heavy rainfall at isolated places during May 13 and 14.

Some parts of the state including Kolkata, are likely to get light rain on Saturday when the cyclonic system moves towards Bangladesh and Myanmar from the Bengal coast, IMD stated.

The weather office stated that the city will continue to experience higher temperature levels till it gets the spell towards the end of this week.