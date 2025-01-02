Mercury drops in city by 3 degrees

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 3 degree Celsius in Kolkata Wednesday while several districts in the western part of the state registered the lowest temperature of the day at below 10 degree Celsius. Kolkata’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degrees from what stood at 17 degrees on Tuesday.

Purulia witnessed a colder day on Wednesday compared to Kalimpong in north Bengal. Purulia registered the lowest temperature of the day at 7.6 degree celsius lower than what Kalimpong registered at 9.3 degree. The lowest temperature of the day dropped at 9.5 degree in Jhargram while Bankura registered the lowest temperature at 10.9 degree and Sriniketan in Birbhum at 11.

The MeT office in Alipore said that temperature may drop further in South Bengal districts in the next three days. Mercury may slightly go up again on Sunday. The weather office also predicted dense fog in several North Bengal districts in the next couple of days. In some places the visibility may drop to 200 metre. Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts also witnessed a foggy morning on Wednesday. There may be light fog in various South Bengal districts early in the morning hours. A thick fog alert has been issued for several North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Malda.

The absence of the cold northerly winds has kept the mercury above normal for the past few days. Moisture-laden easterly winds had been driving cloud formation over the past few days as well.

Several South Bengal districts, including Howrah, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore also received rainfall last week.