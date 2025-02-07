Mercury drops by 3 degree Celsius; to dip further: MeT

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 3 degree Celsius in the first week of February.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the temperature may drop by a few notches in the weekend. It will start sliding up from next week.

The MeT office also stated that the winter cold will withdraw in the second week of February. The weather office however said in the next 48 hours the temperature may drop by 3-4 degrees.

There may be light to moderate fog in several south Bengal and also north Bengal districts. Several parts of the city, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore witnessed foggy mornings. There will be light to moderate fog in the morning hours in almost all the south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. Several districts in north Bengal such as Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur are also under thick fog alert. The weather office said in 9 south Bengal districts and in 3 north Bengal districts, the people may experience dense fog. In some parts of north Bengal the visibility may drop to 50 meter, the MeT office said.

It may be stated that February will be warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. Incidentally, January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C, the MeT office said.

A western disturbance has entered the western parts of the country while another will enter on February 8. Two low pressure troughs formed in Bangladesh and Rajasthan in India. During this season, due to repeated western disturbances, the cold north wind was interrupted. Temperature climbed by a few notches from last week while the northwesterly wind pushed the mercury down, the city started getting the warm and moist southerly wind. The moisture injected by this wind system pushed up the temperature and caused fog in the morning.

A western disturbance has now started blocking the northwesterly wind. The impact of this western disturbance is a rise in minimum temperature and fog cover in the morning as the wind pattern has changed, a weather official said.