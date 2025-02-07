Mercury drops by 3-5 degrees in South Bengal districts on Friday

Kolkata: As the city dwellers were experiencing comparatively hot weather for the past few days, the mercury dropped by 3-5 degree Celsius in the different South Bengal districts on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that mercury will soon go up and the cold weather will not however last for long. Kolkata on Friday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 17 degree Celsius. The Alipore MeT office said that the temperature may further drop in the next 24 hours. The MeT office also stated that the winter cold will withdraw in the second week of February. Mercury had dropped by 3 degree Celsius in the first week of February. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the temperature may drop by a few notches in the weekend. It will start sliding up from next week. The weather office on Thursday had said in the next 48 hours the temperature might drop by 3-4 degrees.

There will be light to moderate fog in the morning hours in almost all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days.