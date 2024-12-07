Mercury dips to 9 degree C in Purulia

Kolkata: Mercury started sliding down with the lowest temperature of the day being recorded at 9 degree celsius in Purulia on Saturday. Among all the western districts, Purulia saw the lowest temperature.

The lowest temperature of the day in Bankura was registered at 14.4. West Midnapore saw the lowest temperature at 14 degree celsius. Jhargram registered the lowest temperature at 16 degrees and Birbhum 12.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that snowfall may take place in several parts of north Bengal including Sandakphu.

The hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive little rainfall till Monday. The other districts in north Bengal like Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may also receive rainfall on Sunday and Monday. The lowest temperature in Alipurduar stood at 13 degree celsius on Saturday while Jalpaiguri saw the lowest temperature at 16. The lowest temperature stood at 14.6 degree celsius in Cooch Behar and Darjeeling 13. Kalimpong registered the lowest temperature of the day at 9 degree C.

Almost all the districts will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days. Eight south Bengal districts are expected to receive rainfall. Due to a clash between the Easterly and the Western disturbances, there will be rainfall in several south Bengal districts including West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad on Monday.