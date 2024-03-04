Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry holds MCCI Health Conclave

Kolkata: The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised MCCI Health Conclave on World Hearing Day on “Exploring Innovations in Healthcare Delivery” on March 3 at The Park Hotel. To mark the occasion of World Hearing Day, MCCI in collaboration with CK Birla Hospitals CMRI felicitated Dr Dulal Bose, eminent ENT surgeon & former sheriff of Kolkata for his remarkable work in medical science. He is the first person who was trained in Australia in Cochlear Implant.

Dr Bose remarked that noise is destroying our hearing, it is a fight for everybody. The session was addressed by Dr N V K Mohan, Consultant Otologist, ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Dr Arjun Dasgupta, Consultant Rhinologist, ENT & Endoscopy skull-based Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Dr Chirajit Datta, Consultant Laryngologist, ENT Head and Neck Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI and Sombrata Roy, CEO & Unit Head, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. Dr N V K Mohan, Consultant Otologist, ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI expressed that noise pollution is the cause of stress and it damages everyorgan. Honking of horn of cars is at about 75-80 decibels and prolonged exposure candamage hearing.

Dr Arjun Dasgupta, Consultant Rhinologist, ENT & Endoscopy Skull-based Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI suspected that 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the crowd at this session has suffers from hearing loss.

Dr Chirajit Datta, Consultant Laryngologist, ENT Head and Neck Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI said that we need to be aware of how easy it is to treat deafness. He requested the audience to understand that hearing loss is a problem. Sombrata Roy, CEO & Unit Head, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI said that CMRI takes care of the patients from a non-economically sound background and seeks excellent treatment for its patients. The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Suresh Agarwal, Chairman, Council on Agriculture, Horticulture & Food

Processing, MCCI.