Mentally unstable woman vandalises Falakata PS; 2 injured

Alipurduar: A mentally unstable woman went on a rampage, injuring two civic volunteers and damaging property at Falakata Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman broke free from a female constable’s grip and began vandalising furniture inside the station. She then moved outside, throwing stones and large rocks, forcing police personnel to retreat. The chaos lasted around 15 minutes before she was subdued under the direction of Officer-in-Charge Abhishek Bhattacharya.

However, she spoke in incoherent Assamese, leading police to believe she may have wandered into Falakata from Assam. She was later presented before the Alipurduar SDM court under provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The incident followed a disturbance on Sunday night during a rice-feeding (annaprashan) ceremony at College Para (Ward No. 7), where the woman allegedly entered a house, possibly due to hunger. A local toto driver, Bishwanath Sarkar of West Falakata, reportedly followed her while intoxicated, raising suspicion among residents.

A suo moto case is being filed, after rumours of child-lifting spread, and locals tied both the woman and toto driver to a tree.

“Spreading such rumours is dangerous and punishable,” said IC Bhattacharya.