Mentally unstable woman ‘raped’; police begins probe

BALURGHAT: A 26-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly raped, resulting in a three-month pregnancy. The incident occurred at South Dinajpur’s Hili Police Station area, where the victim’s family has lodged a formal complaint at the Hili Police Station.

According to local sources, the young woman, who often roamed outside her home aimlessly, was unwell since October 25. Her family took her to Balurghat District Hospital for a medical check-up, where doctors confirmed her pregnancy. The revelation left the family shocked.

The victim lives with her mother and brother, as her father passed away several years ago. Following the medical confirmation, the family approached the police seeking justice. The police have already initiated an investigation to identify and arrest the culprits responsible for the heinous act.

Local residents have expressed outrage over the incident and demanded stern action against those involved. “Such crimes cannot be tolerated. The guilty must be punished,” said one villager.

Inspector-in-Charge of Hili Police Station, Sirshendu Das, confirmed the development. “After receiving the formal complaint, a thorough investigation has been initiated. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits behind this,” he stated.