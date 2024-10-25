Mentally unstable minor ‘raped’ by stepfather

Siliguri: A mentally unstable 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her stepfather. The police of the Naxalbari Police Station arrested the man based on the complaint lodged by the grandmother of the victim. The incident happened in an area under the Naxalbari block.

According to sources, the victim’s mother married the accused after her husband’s death about five years ago. Three months ago, the mother got a job and shifted to Delhi, leaving the minor at her grandmother’s house. The accused stepfather, who was also a resident of the same area, frequently visited the grandmother’s house to see his daughter. It is alleged that he used these visits to sexually abuse the minor. About a month ago, the grandmother learned about the incident and informed the minor’s mother. However, the mother refused to report the matter to the police. On October 18, the accused allegedly raped the girl when the grandmother caught them red-handed. The accused issued death threats to her. However, with the support of a neighbour, the grandmother filed a police complaint against the accused on Wednesday and the police station promptly arrested the stepfather from his residence.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday.