Mentally unstable man dies after ‘assault’, 1 held

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Police have arrested a man on charges of assault, which led to the death of a mentally unstable resident in the Mangalpur Adivasi Para locality of the town.

The accused, identified as Nepal Karmakar, was produced before the Balurghat court on Monday, where police sought four days of custody. After hearing the arguments, the judge granted two days of police remand. Police sources said that the victim, 46-year-old Prosenjit Soren, had been suffering from mental instability for a long time and lived in Mangalpur’s Adivasi Para.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble began around 4 p.m. on Saturday when Soren allegedly broke the windshield of Karmakar’s vehicle. Enraged, Karmakar reportedly assaulted Soren with a stick, leaving him severely injured.

Following the incident, family members took the injured man home. When his condition worsened on Sunday, they admitted him to Balurghat District Hospital, where he died during treatment. Police later sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a murder case against Karmakar. Balurghat Police Inspector-in-Charge Sumanta Biswas said: “We have arrested the accused in connection with the assault and subsequent death of a mentally unstable man. While we sought four days of police custody, the honourable court granted two days. The investigation is ongoing.”