Mentally unstable man assaulted over child abduction rumor

Alipurduar: A mentally unstable man was allegedly beaten by locals in Ward 15 of Muktipara, Falakata town, on Monday morning, following rumours of a child abduction attempt. A video of the incident, which took place around 11:30 am, quickly went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

According to sources, the man reportedly entered a house opposite the Muktipara Kali Temple and picked up a child who was playing in the yard. With no men present in the house at the time, the women got frightened and screamed for help. The commotion led to rumors of an attempted child abduction, drawing a crowd of passersby who allegedly began assaulting the man with slaps and punches.

Ward Councillor Avijit Roy, who witnessed the escalating situation, immediately alerted the police. The man was rescued and taken to the Falakata police station. Councillor Roy stated: “The consequences of spreading rumors can be deadly. Upon hearing of the incident, we acted swiftly and informed the police to ensure the man’s safety.” The identity of the man has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi appealed to the public, saying: “I urge everyone not to act on rumors. Inform the police immediately about any suspicious activity. We will take necessary action.”