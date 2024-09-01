Mentally-ill woman sexually assaulted by local

Malda: Another case of alleged sexual assault has emerged in Malda’s Habibpur area where a mentally-ill young woman was reportedly raped by a local resident. The assault occurred at the victim’s home while her mother was working in the fields on



Friday at around 11 am.

The victim’s father had already passed away. The woman’s grandfather works in another state. The accused, Korful Mondal (40) was arrested by the police following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother on

Friday night.

This incident adds to the already heightened tension in the region as it follows another reported rape in the same area in 48 hours. Jewel Murmu, BJP MLA of Habibpur, criticised the police and ruling party officials for alleged negligence and attempts to protect the perpetrators. He called for strict action against

the accused.

Ashis Kundu, spokesperson for the district’s Trinamool Congress, defended the police’s actions and said: “The BJP are making misleading claims. The police in Malda are active in handling such incidents. The police in states governed by BJP are rather inactive in this

type of cases.”