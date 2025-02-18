‘Mental health support should be integrated into primary healthcare’

Charnock Hospital’s recent acquisition of the Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan building to establish a 200-bed facility on Rabindra Sarani aligns with the Union Budget’s focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure. By aligning with these government initiatives, Charnock Hospital can enhance its services, contribute to national healthcare goals, and strengthen its position in the evolving healthcare landscape,” said Dr Soumya Sengupta, Consultant Pulmonologist, Charnock Hospital.

Charnock Hospital is also actively incorporating cutting-edge medical advancements. “AI and machine learning in diagnostics are enabling faster and more accurate disease detection, facilitating early intervention and effective treatment plans,” he said. Robotic-assisted surgery enhances precision in procedures like orthopedic and cancer surgeries, reducing recovery times. The rise of telemedicine and remote monitoring has improved access to specialists, reduced hospital visits, and enhanced chronic disease management.

AI is rapidly transforming healthcare, and Charnock Hospital has integrated AI-powered solutions through its ‘Enhanced Patient Care Programme’.“This initiative utilises Dozee’s AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) across all ward beds. These technologies enable continuous monitoring of vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation levels, temperature, and ECG. The AI-driven system analyses trends in vital signs to detect potential clinical deterioration, ensuring timely interventions, enhanced patient safety, and improved operational efficiency,” he said.