Mental health session held for loco pilots and their families

Kolkata: Focusing on mental stability and maintaining a positive behavioural pattern amongst loco pilots, the Electrical department (operation) on Eastern Railways Sealdah Division organised an informative session for the loco pilots and their families.



The session addressed the irregular nature of a loco pilot’s work which includes working during the festive season and stressed on the need to foster a supportive environment that promotes mental well-being. Their mental stability contributes to the overall safety in terms of passenger services.

According to officials, they got positive feedback from the loco pilots and their families who participated in the session which delved into promoting a balanced life for the loco pilots. The session addressed their need for adequate rest while also emphasising on the loco pilots fostering open communication with family members and seeking support when needed.

“Well-rested and mentally balanced loco pilots are better equipped to handle the demanding responsibilities of their jobs, contributing to safer and more efficient railway operations for the passengers,” it was stated.