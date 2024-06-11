Memorial meeting for Mou Roychowdhury held in Dhaka

KOLKATA: The sudden demise of Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, deeply affected her friends, family and well-wishers in India and beyond. On Monday, a memorial meeting was held for her at Dhaka Club. This remembrance event was organised by Friends of Bangladesh and the SAARC Cultural Society, initiated by Byatikram MASDO.



Renowned researcher ASM Shamsul Arefin mentioned Roychowdhury’s dedication to improving relations between India and Bangladesh. He also said that she was a true friend of Bangladesh. Among those who paid tribute to Roychowdhury were Bangladeshi MP Pankaj Debnath, former MP Ashim Uqil, Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group, Dr Ratan Kumar Saha, vice-chancellor of Techno India University Tripura and former Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Shyamal Kanti Ghosh. Also, state minister for local government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Abdul Wadud paid his respects to Roychowdhury. The memorial meeting featured musical performances by artistes from both countries, Jannat Ul Firdous and Jayita Bhattacharya Debnath.

Byatikram MASDO also organised an education conclave in Dhaka. Before the start of the conclave, two educationists paid tribute to Roychowdhury, who passed away on May 7. Minister Abdul Wadud spoke about the strong relations between India and Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, emphasising the need for increased people-to-people contact. MP Pankaj Debnath also called for strengthening the relations between the two countries.

MP Aolad Hossain addressed the audience about collaborative initiatives in the education sector. Saumen Bharatiya, president of Byatikram MASDO, highlighted the conclave’s aim to broaden educational horizons for the youth of both nations. Bose spoke about the affordability of studying in India and emphasised the myriad educational opportunities available. Saha mentioned about the excellent higher education facilities in Agartala, a neighbouring city to Bangladesh and announced special benefits for Bangladeshi students.

The conclave saw the participation of prominent educators from Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala and Bangladesh. Roychowdhury also served on the Governing Body of Sister Nivedita University and as Director, Aajkal Publishers Pvt Ltd.