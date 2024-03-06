‘Membership to Modi Ka Parivar is exclusive to criminals, rapists and corrupt’

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of trying to protect the accused, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Trinamool Congress over the Sandeshkhali incident and said its ripples will be felt across the state.

He was addressing the BJP’s “Nari Shakti Vandan” rally in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat. Reacting to PM Modi’s statement, Trinamool Congress on social media asked as to why the Modi government allegedly supported the rapists of Bilkis Bano and why Brijbhusan Singh is still being shielded. “Modi Ki Jhooti Guarantee: Support Bilkis Rapists and Fight for them; Back BrijBhushan Singh till the end. Stop fooling women,” said Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev.

“Publicity master PM will talk about women empowerment in the state but he will never say that on the day of Independence Day last year why he released the rapists of Bilkis Bano and later BJP and RSS felicitated him with garlands. He will never say why he did not visit Manipur where women are paraded naked. He will never say a word on an incident in Madhya Pradesh where a pregnant woman is gangraped and later burnt to death,” TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

During his rally in Barasat, PM said: “In Bengal, women faced atrocities under the Trinamool Congress rule. What happened in Sandeshkhali is no less than a ‘ghor paap’ (grave sin). But the TMC government has no sympathy for the mothers and sisters of Bengal. Instead, it made all efforts to protect the offenders. Now the state government has received a setback (over the issue), first at Calcutta High Court and then at the Supreme Court.”

TMC responded to PM’s claim on X by saying: “Membership to ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ is EXCLUSIVE to CRIMINALS, RAPISTS and the CORRUPT. Here’s why: BJP has the highest number of MPs/MLAs with criminal cases against them. BJP MP @b_bhushansharan accused of sexual misconduct against female wrestlers. BJP’s IT Cell members involved in the rape and molestation of multiple IIT-BHU students. @SuvenduWB, @himantabiswa, @MeNarayanRane, @AjitPawarSpeaks all have cases of corruption against them.”

TMC MP Derek O’Brien posted on X: “Today PM @narendramodi lectured on Nari Shakti. 3 Qs to you, Sir: Why are there 51 cases of crimes against women every hour? Why does the BJP have 13% women in LS, why only 14% women in the 195 candidate list? Why no action against a BJP MP charged with sexually harassing wrestlers?”

PM Modi said that the “mothers and sisters of Bengal have always stood up to protect him”.

“Every woman and daughter in Bengal are a part of my extended family. I dedicate every atom of my being and every moment of my life to this family. During my difficult times these sisters, and daughters stood as a protective shield. The mothers and daughters of Bengal symbolise Goddess Durga,” Modi added.

“The women of Bengal will put an end to TMC’s mafia raj,” he added.

“The TMC government can never provide protection to women. The BJP government has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women’s complaints, we have arranged for a ‘Women Helpline’, but the TMC government is not letting it operate in Bengal. This TMC government can never work for the welfare of women,” Modi further said.