Members of Trinamool Shikkha Bandhu Samiti stage protest

Raiganj: In protest against the alleged misuse of university fund by the acting vice-chancellor (V-C) of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district, the members of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shikkha Bandhu Samiti staged agitation in the university campus on Wednesday.



They organised a protest rally and submitted a memorandum to the V-C to fulfill their demands. They also demanded proper usage of the students’ fund after taking a resolution in the finance committee of the university.

Tapan Nag, the president of North Dinajpur unit of Sara Bangla Trinamool Sikkha Bandhu Samity said: “Since the appointment as V-C Raiganj University, Dipak Kumar Roy has been mismanaging the university. The rights of both the students and teachers are being destroyed. In December 2023, he donated Rs 40,000 to the legal cell of Kolkata University from the Raiganj University fund on the basis of the direction by the state Governor. This subject was not even discussed in the meeting of executive committee of the university. We condemn this use of students’ fund for the purpose of litigation against the state.”

Recently, a team of 30 research scholars of Folklore department from Rajshahi University of Bangladesh visited Raiganj for their research work. The V-C of Raiganj University allegedly used funds from the university for their lodging but he did not take permission of the finance committee for the use of students fund for this purpose either.

We staged agitation in the university premises in the afternoon on Wednesday. We will be continue our agitation until the V-C starts to maintain democracy.

Dipak Kumar Roy, the vice-chancellor of Raiganj University, was not available to make any comment on the issue.