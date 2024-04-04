Members of Greater Cooch Behar distance themselves from BJP

Cooch Behar: Two weeks before the polls, members of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) have distanced themselves from the BJP over the separate state demand. Despite their leader, Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy (Anant Maharaj), attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign meeting at Ras Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar on Thursday, no association members participated. During the last Lok Sabha elections, the association strongly backed the BJP.

This time, the GCPA has decided not to support the BJP, alleging that the Central government has done nothing for the Rajbanshi community. Nirmal Roy, Central Committee president of the GCPA, stated: “The GCPA was not invited to this meeting. Although we have attended all meetings in the past, the present situation is different. The BJP failed to fulfill its promise of making North Bengal a separate Union Territory, including Cooch Behar state also. Therefore, I believe there is no reason for the people of Cooch Behar to attend this public meeting.”

In past elections, the BJP gained the support of the GCPA by assuring to address the issue of separate state. Anant Maharaj, the top leader of the organisation, was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the BJP. However, the association has become increasingly estranged from the BJP

since then. Regarding the issue of separate states, the Central government has stated that it does not have plans of bifurcating Bengal. Anant Maharaj began to distance himself from the BJP after this announcement by the Centre. Despite attending various meetings under pressure from the party, he is no longer seen actively supporting the BJP. In an interview, Anant Maharaj stated: “I can say that the BJP has done nothing for the Rajbanshis in the past five years. I don’t know why they don’t keep their commitments. Our demand has always been a separate state, the Union government committed a Union Territory. The people want a separate state and the Union government has to give it to us as it is not a state subject.”

On Thursday, Ananta Maharaj shared the stage with Modi but did not address the gathering. “Our party stands for peace and all-round development keeping the present boundaries of the State of West Bengal intact,” added Samik Bhattacharya, spokesperson, BJP Bengal.