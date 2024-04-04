Members of about 200 families join TMC in Karandighi

Raiganj: Members of 200 families, including Jatin Pathak, an Independent member of Raniganj Gram Panchayat of Karandighi Police Station of North Dinajpur district joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency and Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi handed them the TMC flag in a programme held at Patnour bus stand on Wednesday.

Jatin Pathak said: “In the last Panchayat elections, I, being an Independent candidate, won from a seat of Raniganj Gram Panchayat. Recently, I found numerous developments were made in Karandighi with the initiative of Gautma Paul, MLA Karandighi. So I joined TMC’.”

Gautam Paul, TMC MLA of Karandighi said: “Around 500 members of 200 families joined our TMC from Raniganj GP.

Our organisation has become stronger before Parliamentary elections.”