Mekhliganj: ‘Youth shot dead in BSF firing’

Cooch Behar: A youth died allegedly in BSF firing in Bagdogra-Phulkadabri area of Mekhliganj border in Cooch Behar district. The deceased youth’s name is Gautam Barman (28). The family alleged that Gautam was arrested and shot by the BSF when he went to use the toilet near his house on



Thursday night. Later that night, his body was allegedly dragged about 2 km away from the house and dumped at the India-Bangladesh border.

Condemning the incident, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said: “During the 2021 Assembly elections, four people from the minority community and one from the Rajbanshi community were killed by Central forces in Sitalkuchi. Just yesterday, BSF killed another Rajbanshi youth in Cooch Behar. How many Central teams are sent (to state) when your BSF shoots people?”

After receiving information about the incident, the police from Kuchlibari Police Station arrived at the scene. On Friday morning, the family learned that their son had been shot dead for alleged involvement in cattle smuggling.

Shyamal Roy, the brother of the deceased, said: “Gautam was a migrant labourer who had returned home just a week ago for the Panchayat polls.”

Meanwhile, BSF sources claimed that the youth allegedly attacked the BSF while smuggling cows. However, the family of the deceased youth strongly denied the allegations.

Amit Verma, Additional District Superintendent of Police, Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar District Police, said: “Police recovered the body, and sent it to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital for autopsy.”