Mekhliganj: Woman paraded with garland of shoes, five arrested

COOCH BEHAR: A disturbing incident in the Changrabandha area of Mekhliganj block, Cooch Behar district, has sparked outrage after a woman was publicly humiliated by being paraded with a garland of shoes around her neck. The incident came to light when a video of the act went viral, leading to police action.

According to police sources, the woman had recently returned to her home after a long absence. A group of local women, accusing her of immoral behavior, confronted her and forced her to walk through the locality wearing the garland of shoes. The humiliation drove the woman to attempt suicide by ingesting poison, though she survived the attempt. Following a complaint lodged by the woman’s family, the police arrested five women allegedly involved in the incident.

The accused were produced in court on Thursday, where they were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.