Mehindigram’s 300-year-old Puja: A festival of faith & communal harmony

Raiganj: The centuries-old Durga Puja at Mehindigram village in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj subdivision stands as a timeless symbol of communal harmony, where Hindus and Muslims unite to celebrate the festival with equal fervour. At a time when divisions often dominate headlines, Mehindigram’s age-old tradition shines as a living example of India’s spirit of unity in diversity.

Tracing its origins to over 300 years ago, the Puja was first introduced by the zamindars of Haripur—now in present-day Bangladesh—amid lush paddy fields. Though border fencing ended their physical participation, the festival has since blossomed into a collective celebration for all villagers.

Located near the Kulik river, about 10 km from Raiganj town, Mehindigram is known for its fertile fields of paddy and maize. Yet, for its people, the Durga Puja remains the heart of their cultural identity.

“Our Durga Puja is more than 300 years old. From the beginning, Muslim residents have joined hands with Hindus to make the festival successful,” said senior villager Rameshwar Roy, adding that a grand Dasami mela brings both communities together every year.

Echoing the same spirit, Sayed Ali said: “Our forefathers helped conduct this puja, and we proudly carry forward the tradition. We raise funds collectively and welcome visitors from nearby areas who come to witness this celebration of togetherness.”

For the people of Mehindigram, this Durga Puja is not just about rituals—it is a celebration of faith, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence that has endured the test of time.