Mehbooba: Centre should tread carefully, not alienate innocent people

Srinagar: With security agencies launching a massive operation against the terror ecosystem active in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Centre should tread carefully and avoid alienating innocent people while acting against terrorists.

“The Indian Government must tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack. It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Referring to the crackdown launched by the government after the Pahalgam terror attack, the former chief minister alleged, “There are reports of thousands being arrested and scores of houses of common Kashmiris being demolished along with those of militants.”

“Appeal to the government to direct the authorities to take care that innocent people are not made to feel the brunt as alienation aids terrorists’ goals of division and fear,” she added.

Terrorists opened fire in Baisaran meadows, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.