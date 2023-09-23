Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology hosts Smart India Hackathon 2023

Kolkata: Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, a renowned engineering college in West Bengal with a rich 23 years history of Technical Education, Innovation and R&D organized the Internal Hackathon for the nationwide Innovation Competition “Smart India Hackathon 2023 (SIH-23)”. This event was organised jointly by the Institution Innovation Council of Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology (IIC-MSIT) and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Institute.



The competition was a grand success. Eighty teams, 480 students, 45 faculty mentors and nine eminent jury members from Industry and Academia & Research institutions participated on September 21, 2023. Shortlisted teams, post the internal hackathon, will participate in SIH-2023, that’ll be organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation cell, Ministry of Education, AICTE.

The inauguration session was enlightened by the speech of the chief guest of this event, Prof.Dr. Anupam Basu, Raja Ramanna Chair Professor, Jadavpur University & Former Director NIT Durgapur.

Prof. Dr.Tirthankar Datta, Principal, Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology said “the Institute has a rich history in the area of innovation & research and has won several prizes at National level events like Smart India Hackathon, Texas Instruments Innovation Challenge etc”.