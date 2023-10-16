The Lions Club of Siliguri Terai will hold a mega event — ‘Kavya Jyoti’ on November 5 at Mayfair Tea Resort, Siliguri. Renowned Hindi poet and motivational speaker Dr Kumar Vishwas along with two other poets — Ramesh Muskan and Manu Vaishali — will be present during the programme. The lead sponsor of the event is SBM Gold. The mega event is being organised in aid of various service projects of Lions Club of Siliguri Terai like blood bank, two immunisation centres, 3 homeo centres, diagnostic centre, oxygen seva and Annapurna Rasoi among others