Mega blood donation camp on July 6 & 7

Siliguri: Lions Clubs International, ZONE - IX of Dist.322F under the leadership of Lion Lalit Garg, Zone Chairperson (Zone IX), are going to organise mega blood donation camps on July 6 and 7 at various locations in and around Siliguri with Lions Club of Siliguri Unity, Lions Club of Siliguri Unity Wings, Lions Club of Siliguri



Punjabi Para, Lions Club of Siliguri Jan Kalyan, Lions Club of Siliguri Town.

On these two days, a total of 29 camps are being organised, of which 18 camps will take place on July 6 in different places, including Trinity B.Ed. College, GKS Institute, City Centre, May Fair Resort, etc.

As many as 11 camps will take place on July 7 at Hill View Pump, Cosmos Mall, Model Town Residence etc.

Lion Lalit Garg said: “I believe that this event can make a significant difference in the lives of many people who are in urgent need of blood.”