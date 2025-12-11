Meeting held to resolve Hills–Plains taxi conflict

Siliguri: In an effort to restore normalcy amid escalating tensions between hill and plains transport operators, the Darjeeling district administration convened a meeting on Thursday with the Nationalist Taxi Drivers Association—a joint platform of nine transport organisations—along with tourism stakeholders from Siliguri, Terai and Dooars. Senior officials from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Police department were also present.

During the meeting, various associations placed their grievances before the authorities, highlighting operational hurdles that have been affecting smooth passenger movement in the region. The administration acknowledged all concerns raised and urged all stakeholders to maintain the status quo to ensure uninterrupted transport services, particularly during the peak tourism season.

Officials stressed the need for harmony and mutual cooperation between transport operators of Siliguri

and Darjeeling, emphasising that disruptions not only inconvenience travellers but also harm the district’s overall tourism potential.

Samrat Sanyal, Tourism stakeholder said: “The Additional District Magistrate clearly instructed us to follow the existing rules under which drivers from the Dooars and Terai region are allowed to ferry tourists for sightseeing in the hills.”