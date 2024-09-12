Meeting between Indian and Bangladeshi bizmen held to boost trade at Hili border

BALURGHAT: In a move to strengthen export trade relations between India and Bangladesh, a meeting between businessmen from both countries was held on Tuesday at 5 pm at the Hili International Land Port in South Dinajpur. The meeting, aimed at improving the export trade through this border, saw the participation of prominent traders from both nations.



The meeting comes in the wake of political changes in Bangladesh, following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure to India on August 5 amidst the student movement. Since then, the country has witnessed widespread unrest. An interim government, led by Mohammad Yunus, has taken charge, dissolving the previous export traders’ committee and forming a new one. This meeting was the first interaction between exporters from India and Bangladesh since the new committee’s formation.

Dhiraj Adhikari, Joint Secretary of the Hili Exporters Association, termed the meeting as “effective and fruitful.” He highlighted that the key decision made was to ensure that export trade between the two nations would continue smoothly, just as it did during Sheikh Hasina’s government. He also noted that the stagnant trade situation in Bangladesh, due to political instability, had disrupted the flow of goods. However, both sides are now committed to resuming and enhancing trade activities. Adhikari further stated that the new Bangladeshi export committee has agreed to resolve any trade complications through dialogue between the business communities of both the nations. “Our immediate goal is to fully restore and expand export trade,” he added.

Currently, around 100 to 150 trucks transport goods daily through the Hili International Land Port. Essential commodities such as green chillies, onions, and pulses are exported from India, while Bangladesh sends molasses and crude rice bran oil in return. This trade is a vital source of livelihood and employment for many.

To support the growing trade, an international standard truck terminus has been set up at Hili and the South Dinajpur district administration, along with the BSF, has intensified efforts to ensure smooth operations at the port.