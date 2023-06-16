Meet on alternative road to Darj on June 23

Darjeeling: The Public Works Department (Roads wing) under the Government of West Bengal has called a meeting with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on June 23 on the “proposed alternative” road to Darjeeling. With the number of vehicles increasing by the day along with an increase in the number especially during tourist season, serpentine traffic jams have become a daily affair causing inconvenience to both residents and tourists alike.



“We have received a letter from the PWD department in which a meeting has been called by the Secretary, PWD at 12 noon on June 23 to discuss the alternative road to Darjeeling,” stated SP Sharma, Public Relations Officer, GTA, talking to Millennium Post.

The letter dated June 16 states that the meeting will be held in hybrid mode at the 8th Floor Conference Hall of the State Head Quarter at “Nabanna,” Howrah. Those who cannot attend will join in virtual mode. The letter was signed by the Joint Secretary (P&C,) PWD.

Incidentally on February 8, 2023, Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing her about issues pertaining to the GTA. The letter mentioned 31 points. In the letter Thapa had mentioned “Construction of an alternative route from Darjeeling (NH 55) to Teesta Banzar (NH10) via Lebong.”

“The meeting is being called in response to this,” added Sharma. The proposed road is a 13.5km long roa from Lebong stadium to 3rd Mile on the Kalimpong road via Pandam. 3km of the road stretches from 3rd Mile to Rangeroong. A bridge spanning 35m has to be built that will connect the stretch from Lebong stadium via Pandam to the road from 3rd Mile to Rangeyroong. “Traffic to Kalimpong, Sikkim and other places through the Kalimpong road can be diverted through this new circular road, thereby easing traffic on the National Highway 55,” stated Anit Thapa.

Darjeeling roads can handle up to 6000 vehicles a day. However this number shoots up to around 20000 in a day during peak season. Jorebunglow, Ghoom is a bottleneck with traffic from different places converging at this point from where the traffic jams occur to Darjeeling. At times it takes hours to navigate this 8km stretch. The proposed road will bypass this stretch.