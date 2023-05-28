Meet held to review waste management system in S Dinajpur

balurghat: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna held a special fourth Saturday meeting to review the waste management system in the area, at Balurghat block’s Amritakhanda Gram Panchayat (GP) on Saturday.

Officials of Gram Panchayat discussed and reviewed the solid and liquid waste management in the area in detail. Health workers from all levels of the district, Anganwadi workers, self-help groups, and members associated with the treatment of insect-borne diseases were also present in the meeting.

The fourth Saturday meeting is specially conducted across the entire district every month.Krishna said: “We want to make every GP of this district an Adarsha Gram Panchayat by August 15. The people of the district will soon see the benefits of the initiatives taken to make this work a success.” “All the WBCS officers of the district in each GP were personally present and separately reviewed the solid and liquid waste management in detail,” he added.