Meet held to ‘discuss permanent solution to ambulance menace’

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) Chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee held a meeting with the Chief Secretary (CS) HK Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan

Swaroop Nigam to discuss several issues including a permanent solution to ambulance menace.

“We have taken up the ambulance menace issue with the CS and we are looking for a permanent solution to it. We are in touch with the Transport department in this regard. We had issued advisory 16 where specific guidelines were given regarding ambulance rate. We also discussed how Swasthya Sathi services would be made more hassle free,” Banerjee said.

He also mentioned that the Commission will soon hold awareness campaigns in the districts like Bankura, Murshidabad and Hooghly.

Campaign will be carried out in Murshidabad to reduce the maternal mortality rate as well.

WBCERC along with AMRI hospitals held a workshop to find out avenues as to how to make critical care more affordable in private hospitals. AMRI Hospitals, under the aegis of the WBCERC, hosted a two-day conference on May 24 with the central theme “Affordable ICU Care: Myth or Reality”, where experts from across Kolkata gathered to explore whether ICU care can be provided at cheaper rates.