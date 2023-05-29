Meet held to discuss cross border crime, trade issues

balurghat: A high-level meeting was conducted at the Zero Line in South Dinajpur’s Hili International Check Post area on Sunday afternoon between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB.) Cross border crime and border trade (market) were discussed in the meeting.

Director General of BGB, AKM Nazmul Hasan and other officials were present in this meeting. On the other hand, DIG Kulwant Sharma of Raiganj Sector of BSF, Commandant of Raiganj Sector Bipin Kumar, Commandant of 61 BSF Battalion Kamal Bhagat and other BSF officers were present from Indian side.