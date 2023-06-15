Meera Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital

Meera Bhattacharjee, wife of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to hospital sources, 73-year-old Meera Bhattacharjee was admitted for replacement of pulse generator (pacemaker battery) under three senior doctors.

“The procedure is uneventful. The pulse generator was replaced under a background of temporary pacemaker support. Post operatively, Bhattacharjee is stable and doing well,” reads a press statement issued by the hospital.