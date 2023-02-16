Medinipur: CM inaugurates 45 projects worth Rs 290 cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 96 projects worth Rs 696 crore from a distribution programme at Midnapore College Ground. As many as 45 of these projects worth over Rs 290 crore were inaugurated.



Banerjee said that so far, Rs 650 crore has been spent for 14 blocks of Medinipur which will benefit over four lakh people.

“We have inaugurated the Belda Super Specialty Hospital here. When I went to Narayangarh, people had asked me to build a super specialty hospital there and I am proud to say that I have successfully fulfilled their demand. A 100-bed critical care block has come at the government hospital in Medinipur along with 60-bed block that has been built at a cost of Rs 5.16 crore in Garbeta Rural Hospital. A ‘gold hub’ has come up in Daspur, which will create numerous employment opportunities,” Banerjee said.

She added that her government has initiated works to improve the 29-km stretch from Patashpur to Bangur Chowk. In place of three frail bridges, a two-lane road at a cost of Rs 119 crore has been constructed. “We have spent Rs 114 crore to revamp the Medinipur Pradhan Khal. Apart from this, a 350-kilometre dam conservation project is also underway,” Banerjee said.

Among the benefits distributed are 47,000 bicycles to students under Sabooj Sathi; 46,000 beneficiaries under Lakshmir Bhandar; 25,000 under Khadya Sathi; 36,000 under Swasthya Sathi; 18,000 Kanyashree and 64,000 Krishak Bandhu beneficiaries. Over 16,000 caste certificates have been handed over to people along with 61,000 Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana and 58,000 Rupashree beneficiaries.

Banerjee said Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps will be held every three months. Around 9.6 crore people have come to these camps till date and 7.34 applications were received. So far, over 6.82 crore beneficiaries have got the services. Banerjee added that eight industrial parks have come up in Midnapore, including Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur Industrial Estate, Khas Jungle Industrial Estate, Salboni Industrial Estate, Kharagpur Industrial Centre, Saha Chowk Industrial Park, Goaltore Solar Park, Kharagpur Cycle Park, and a sports complex.

The CM also alleged: “We have already processed the Ghatal Master Plan. It will benefit at least 17 lakh people. But the Centre is not giving its clearance, though our ministers had met officials in New Delhi three to four times. Once implemented, this will help us stop flooding of the area.”