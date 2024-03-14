Medicine trader’s home in North Dinajpur under Chakulia PS looted

Raiganj: A gang of armed robbers broke into the home of Paritosh Das, a medicine trader in Bajisahar under Chakulia Police Station in North Dinajpur district in the wee hours of Thursday.

They tied up all the occupants and fled after looting approximately 150 grams of gold ornaments and more than Rs 50,000 in cash. The police have yet to apprehend the perpetrators.

Paritosh Das, the medicine merchant, said: “Around 1 am, a gang of six dacoits entered our house. They spoke in Hindi and bound our hands and mouths before rendering us unconscious with a chemical spray. They then proceeded to loot our belongings, including 150 grams of gold ornaments and over Rs 50,000 in cash. We were rescued by locals in the morning.” On March 7, robbers looted the home of contractor Tosaddak Hossain near Rasakhoa in the Karandighi police station area. Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, assured: “An investigation into the incidents has commenced. The culprits will be apprehended soon.”