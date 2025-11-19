‘Medicinal plants cluster to be developed in hilly regions’

Kolkata: Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary of the state Health department while speaking at Ayush Manufacturing Conclave 2025 organised by CII, highlighted plans to develop a medicinal plant cluster and establish health and wellness centers in hilly regions and tea gardens,

aiming to leverage the state’s growing potential in medical value travel.

He also stressed the collaboration between traditional and modern medicine. The Ayush sector in India has witnessed remarkable growth, with its market size expanding from $3 billion in 2014 to $24 billion in 2023 registering a CAGR of 17 per cent.

Strengthening infrastructure and increasing investment in research and development remain central priorities for the state government, said Dhivya Loganathan, Special Secretary of the health department. She also outlined that the state currently has three Ayush colleges, four homeopathy colleges and ten Ayush hospitals.

While outlining the state of Kerala’s AYUSH sector, Dr Yadu Mooss, Director, Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda, noted a 20 per cent decline in registered Ayurvedic units in the post-Covid period. He further emphasized the rising demand for contract farming in the state and the increasing integration of Ayush with allopathic care in hospitals.