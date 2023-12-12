Medical students in Raiganj allege ragging by seniors

Raiganj: A group of 2nd year students of Raiganj Medical College levelled ragging charges on certain 3rd year students.



On Monday, the students met Krishna Kalyani, MLA, Raiganj expressing concern about their security. A complaint was also registered with the principal of the medical college. Isha Bhattacharjee, a second year student of Raiganj Medical College said: “Some third year students have been roughing up our second year students on different excuses for a long time. On Sunday night they beat up Kamal Meena, one of our second year students, a resident of Rajasthan. He received head injuries. They also abuse us in filthy language.

Most of our second year students come here from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. After this attack, we are not going outside the campus fearing attacks.Then we met Raiganj MLA for our safety. We also registered a complaint to the principal of our college.”

Rishab Mukharjee, one of the accused third year students said: “Inside our campus we maintain a no ragging policy. Some of the second year students recently engaged in activities not befitting of students, so we protested. The subject of raging inside the campus does not arise.” Bidyut Banerjee, the acting principal of Raiganj Medical College said: “We received a complaint from some second year students in which they mentioned that they were assaulted by some of their senior students. The anti-ragging committee of the college will look after it.”

Krishna Kalyani, MLA Raiganj said: “Some second year students met me and informed me that they were victims of ragging by their senior students. They were feeling insecure. They have been told to stay on campus. The Superintendent of Police has been told to make necessary arrangements for the students in their hostel premises.”