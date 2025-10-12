Medical student ‘raped’ in Durgapur; Health dept seeks report from college

Kolkata: A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men outside a private medical college campus in West Burdwan’s Durgapur on Friday night. The state Health department on Saturday sought a report from the private medical college in Durgapur, a senior official said. “We have sought a quick report from the college authorities in this connection,” a senior Health official said. The victim, a second-year medical student who was originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said. She was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said. A specific case has been started on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student.

An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Friday, police said. Reportedly, DC (East) of Durgapur Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta, said: “The matter is sensitive. The investigation is being conducted with all aspects in mind. As soon as more information is available, it will be shared.” It is suspected that the friend might have left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The accused snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they allegedly raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police sources said. “We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here,” the student’s father said. “We spoke to the victim’s friend last night. We are trying to find out some CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence,” a police officer said. A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) will visit Durgapur to meet the victim and her parents.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said: “The BJP should not use such painful incidents for political mileage. They always try to view crimes through a political lens, which is most unfortunate. Kolkata remains one of the safest cities in India, and our government takes women’s safety very seriously.” “There has been an unfortunate incident in a private medical college in a private college in Durgapur. The complaint is of a gang rape. The police are investigating. There’s an ongoing investigation,” Panja added.