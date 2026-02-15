Medical student found hanging in Durgapur hostel bathroom

Kolkata: A second-year medical student of IQ City Medical College in Durgapur was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hostel on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Labannya Pratap (22), was a resident of Patna in Bihar. On Saturday night, he was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hostel, following which the police were informed. Police, after sending the body for autopsy, questioned his friends and subsequently came to know that Pratap’s examination results were not upto the mark. Despite trying to get good marks, Pratap failed to qualify with the desired number in the semester. It is suspected that, owing to the issue of not getting good marks in the examination, Pratap was suffering from depression. On Saturday, being depressed, he might have hanged himself and committed suicide. So far, police have not found any foul play.

It may be mentioned that during October last year, a second-year student was allegedly raped in a jungle near the medical college while she was put for dinner with a friend. During the probe, police initially arrested five persons, but later found the involvement of her friend Wasif Ali, who was arrested later. Police in the case filed a chargesheet against all six accused. The trial of the case is going on at present.