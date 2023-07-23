Medical officer’s wife donates blood, saves pregnant woman

BALURGHAT: A pregnant woman’s life was saved by the blood donated by a block health official’s wife on Sunday. The incident took place at Kaldighi sub-divisional hospital in Gangarampur.



Namita Hembrom (20) was admitted at Kaldighi Hospital three days ago with pregnancy complications. Her haemoglobin had dropped to 7 g/dl. This was highly risky for both the woman and her baby. She needed immediate blood transfusion. However, the blood bank of Gangarampur had run dry and her family members failed to find a donor at night.

After hearing of the incident, Jayeeta Saha (Kar), wife of Pulokesh Saha, block medical officer of health (BMOH) of Rashidpur Rural Hospital rushed to Kaldighi Hospital on Saturday around 10 pm to donate blood. On Sunday, the blood was transfused to the ailing Namita. The patient’s condition was reported stable after the transfusion.