Medical officer ‘harassed’ by cops in Siliguri

Siliguri: A medical officer working for Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) raised allegations of physical harassment against women police personnel during Durga Puja carnival held at Mahatma Gandhi More on Monday in Siliguri. The doctor lodged a written complaint with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police alleged that the doctor had pushed a woman police personnel there. The police have also lodged a General Diary against the doctor for touching the on-duty woman police personnel.

Dr Hirak Brata Sarkar, medical officer of Ward 28 of Siliguri, was performing his duties during the carnival. According to the police, the doctor was stopped at a barricade as he attempted to enter a restricted area without showing a valid identity card. However, the doctor, who was unwilling to say anything to the media, wrote on his complaint copy that he didn’t have the identity card for the carnival due to some reason and attempted to explain that he was on duty as a medical officer. However, the police officers allegedly did not accept his explanation.

He was harassed and sustained injuries to his neck and hands. Following the altercation, he was detained and taken to the Siliguri Police Station, where he was held for approximately a long time before being released on a personal bond.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East, Zone 1) said: “Tight security was in place during the carnival. He did not have any ID card and tried to push past the barricade.

When women police personnel from the winners unit attempted to stop him, he allegedly pushed one of the officers. A complaint has been filed and the matter is under investigation.”

Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar said: “If any wrongdoing is found on either side, appropriate action will be taken.”