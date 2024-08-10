Medical officer ‘assaulted’ by BDO

Malda: An on-duty medical officer of R N Roy Rural Hospital in Bulbulchandi was allegedly physically assaulted by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of the Habibpur Block on Friday at around 2.40 am. The injured doctor filed a complaint against the accused BDO at the Habibpur Police Station

The wife of Angshuman Dutta, BDO Habibpur, suddenly fell ill late at night and was brought to the hospital around 2:30 am. The on-duty doctor and nursing staff asked Dutta to bring the patient inside the hospital for treatment. Allegedly, Dutta lost his temper over this and physically assaulted the doctor while using abusive language. After this incident, the doctor attended the patient who later recovered and returned home after an hour. Dipanjan Mandal, the injured doctor, said: “After talking to the medical officer of health (BMOH), I filed a complaint with the police. I feel a lack of security. The BDO set a bad example in front of the locals present at that time. The safety of the hospital and staff has been compromised with this incident.”

Babar Ali, BMOH, said: “A report will be sent to the district administration and Health department after meeting with all the concerned parties.”

BDO Dutta refused to comment on the incident.