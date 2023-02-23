Medical fraternity expresses concern as video of fake doctor goes viral

raiganj: The viral video of one Golam Mustafa, an alleged fake gastroenterologist, who has been practising in many clinics and renowned nursing homes in Raiganj left the people, especially the medical fraternity in shock.



The video shows the accused person confessing to his fraudulent activities and asking for mercy before some officials in a doctor’s chamber. Millennium Post, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Mustafa who claimed to be a gastroenterologist has a thriving practice in Raiganj.

He has been practising in different clinics and nursing homes as a senior gastroenterologist for years.

Sanjay Seth, a surgeon at Raiganj Hospital said: “This person has been practising with many of us for years. I am shocked and as a senior member of IMA, I condemn the matter.”

Another practising physician of Raiganj, Dr Souradip Saha said: “Many of us have referred our patients to him for better gastro treatment in the past. I am shocked to see the video on social media and that he is a fraud. He should be punished.”

The residents of Raiganj as well as the people of North Dinajpur District expressed deep concern over the matter. Chandan Das, a resident stated: “It is shocking to know that this kind of fake medical practitioner exists. They are playing with other’s lives.”

Speaking about the incident, Arvind Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur said: “The administration shall look into the matter on receipt of a

specific complaint.”