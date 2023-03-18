Medical Council to open its satellite centre in Burdwan

KOLKATA: People in Burdwan, Durgapur and Asansol and in the vast parts of western districts will no longer be required to come down to the city for registering treatment related complaints as the medical council is going to open its satellite centre now in Burdwan.



Earlier, the people had to come to the state medical council office in the city to register treatment related complaints. Now, people from the districts like East Burdwan. West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia will be able to lodge complaints at its Burdwan office. The proposed satellite centre will conduct hearings and listen to treatment related grievances of the people. It will also collect documents from the complainants. People from these regions need to come down to the state medical council office for hearing.

The state medical council has taken this initiative to reduce the harassment of the residents in these areas. A council meeting was held at Burdwan Medical College recently in this regard. The Medical Council has sent a letter to the principal of the college to set up a satellite center. Two meetings were held after the formation of the new committee. In the first meeting in February, an official of the medical council conveyed to them that a new satellite centre will be set up to cater the people in the region.

There are more than hundred private nursing homes in Burdwan. Medical council investigates the cases which are essentially related to the treatment related issues. Medical council can start proceedings against the doctors if found guilty. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission mainly takes care of the negligence where hospitals are involved but it is unable to take steps against doctors.