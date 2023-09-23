Medical College under KMC radar for dengue guideline violation

Kolkata: Medical College Kolkata and Barnaporichay Market in the city have now come under the radar of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for gross violation of dengue guidelines.



Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor and Member Mayor-In-Council (MMIC), Health, on Friday, conducted a dengue drive at both these places.

The situation is worrying at the hospital premises where the vector control team is learnt to have spotted dengue larvae.

Accumulation of water along with scattered construction debris is being considered the prime reason for the creation of mosquito breeding grounds.

A few days back a doctor of this hospital died of dengue. In such circumstances, the KMC team was disappointed to learn that no action was taken to clean up the hospital premises.

Highlighting the deplorable condition on the hospital campus, Ghosh raised questions as to what the superintendent or the assistant superintendent is doing. He remarked that no vigilance is being carried out. “They need to maintain vigilance. The campus needs to be cleaned up immediately,” ordered Ghosh.

Recently, Mayor Firhad Hakim remarked that the condition at Medical College Hospital is worrying.

“We have found cups, containers and coconut shells in the back alley of the hospital. No disposal was done. Rainwater gets collected inside such materials creating a breeding ground for dengue

mosquitoes,” he said.

Hakim said putting the blame solely on KMC will not help fight the dengue menace. “Citizens need to be responsible,” he remarked.

The KMC team also visited the Barnaparichay Market at College Street. The basement of the market was found heavily waterlogged while there are also leakages in the building leading to accumulation of water in certain spots. Atin Ghosh said that three migrant workers in the market have been affected with Malaria while there are three Dengue cases in the entire ward.

“KMC is monitoring this place while the solid waste management has been asked to flush out the water every three days to prevent accumulation” he remarked.

Mayor Hakim said that the court has appointed a resolution professional for the market building and hence KMC is not able to do much without getting possession of its portions. Sources said the market construction work is stuck due to a legal dispute.