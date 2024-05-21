Medhavi Skills University launches scholarship schemes

Siliguri: Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, a pioneer in fostering industry-aligned higher education in India, has launched scholarship schemes and initiatives for students of North Bengal.

The launch event was graced by Kuldip Sarma, pro-chancellor and co-founder of MSU, Rishi Thapa, Assistant Registrar, MSU Sikkim Campus and Steffi Prasad, Manager-Education, Outreach and Communication. The speakers shared their insights on the scope and need of new-age higher education for excelling in the era of Industry 4.0. It offered various healthcare opportunities like Medical Lab Technology B. Sc (3/ 3.5 years) 10+2 (Science/ Any Stream), Radiology and Imaging Technology B. Sc (3/ 3.5 years) 10+2 (Science/ Any Stream), Renal Dialysis Technology B. Sc (3/ 3.5 years) 10+2 (Science/ Any Stream), Operation Theatre Technology B. Sc (3/ 3.5 years) 10+2 (Science/ Any Stream) and many more.

They have scholarship provisions in Allied Healthcare — UG & PG programmes of MSU under the categories like, Merit Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Scholarship provision for students who have scored above 85 per cent marks, Scholarship (25 per cent) for students who have represented District/ State in Sports & Cultural Field, Amenities-Bank Finance Processing Cell.

Throwing light on the impact of the initiative, Kuldip Sarma stated: “MSU is tirelessly working towards empowering the Indian youth with industry-relevant skills for enhancing their employability in the competitive market. Medhavi’s Scholarship Cell has positively impacted hundreds of beneficiaries and a total of INR 22,82,000+ has been disbursed to support these students through various scholarship provisions of MSU. This financial assistance plays a crucial role in enabling them to access quality education and pursue their academic goals.”