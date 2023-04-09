‘Medha Ratna Utsav’: 180 meritorious students felicitated

KOLKATA/SILIGURI: The Techno India Group felicitated as many as 180 meritorious students on Sunday during the 9th ‘North Bengal Medha Ratna Utsav’ that was celebrated on Sunday at Techno India Group Public School in Siliguri.



The event was attended by Satyam Roychowdhury, the Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University. The Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University, Om Prakash Mishra, Mayor of Siliguri, Gautam Deb, Techno India Group Director, Mou Roychowdhury and vice-president Bhaskar Roy were also present.

“We focus on motivating students. We hope that all the talented students of North Bengal will be benefitted from this. This effort of ours is not only to encourage the students but also to respect the sacrifices made by their parents and families. Medharatna is a tribute to them,” said Sister Nivedita University Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury.

‘Medharatna’ is celebrated every year with an aim to congratulate schools’ toppers from North Bengal. This time, scholarships were also given to several students from backward communities, including neighbouring tea gardens, and slums in and around Siliguri. Like every year, a team consisting of teachers and non-teaching staff organised the programme which included performances by the school’s students. Satyam presented the memento to the convenor of the ‘Medharatna’ programme Saroj Chakraborty. School's coordinator Meera Bhattacharya handed over books to the guests as gifts. Before the felicitation programme, a cultural event was organised by the students of the Techno India Group which was praised by all the people present in the event as well as the guests.