Medals of Padma Shri swimmer Bula Choudhury stolen, CID joins probe

Kolkata: Former swimmer and Padma Shri awardee Bula Choudhury’s ancestral house in Hindmotor, Hooghly, was burgled, with several of her medals and mementoes allegedly stolen. The theft came to light on Friday morning when her brother, Milan Choudhury, visited their Debaipukur residence to clean it. The house, usually kept locked as Bula now lives in Kasba, Kolkata, was found broken into, with the rear collapsible gate damaged, rooms ransacked, and showcases nearly emptied of medals and trophies.

Among the missing items are six gold medals won at the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, her Padmashree brooch, and several other national and international medals and mementoes. Only her Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay Award medals were left behind. Even bathroom fittings and religious articles were looted. Police said the burglars appeared to have targeted items resembling gold. The intruders allegedly covered CCTV cameras with cloth before committing the crime. A complaint has been lodged at Uttarpara police station under the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. Several local suspects have been detained for questioning. The CID has also joined the probe, with forensic experts collecting samples and photographing the scene.