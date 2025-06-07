Med student held for deceiving woman with false marriage promise

Kolkata: A medical student from the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman under the false promise of marriage and for causing the termination of multiple pregnancies without her consent.

The accused, a resident of Malda, was taken into custody from the premises of the Medical College, where he was residing in the New Boys’ Hostel under the jurisdiction of Bowbazar Police Station.

According to police sources, the arrest followed a complaint lodged earlier this year by a 27-year-old woman at the Patuli Women Police Station. The complainant alleged that she was in a long-term romantic relationship with the accused, during which they engaged in repeated sexual encounters. She claimed that this led to three separate pregnancies and further alleged that the accused caused the miscarriage of all three without her consent.

The woman claimed that each time she broached the subject of marriage, the accused began to distance himself, eventually cutting off all contact. Left with no recourse, she approached the police and registered a formal complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, including false promises of marriage) and 89 (causing a miscarriage without the woman’s consent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the registration of the case, police initiated a detailed investigation.

During the investigation, the victim’s statement was recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A primary medical and medico-legal examination was also conducted. Statements from local witnesses were documented and relevant documents were seized as part of the investigation. The accused was produced before the court on Friday, where the police sought custody for further interrogation. The identity of the accused has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Investigators are now focusing on determining how the miscarriages were caused and whether the termination of pregnancies was carried out in accordance with legal medical procedures.