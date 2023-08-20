Med student detained for death of woman hit by his bike in Raiganj

Raiganj: A woman, Khudiya Roy (45), died after being hit by a motorbike on state Highway at Sudarsanpur under Raiganj Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Saturday night. Anik Hara, a medical student of Raiganj Medical College and Hospital had allegedly hit her. The police have detained the student.

After the accident, the student allegedly fled from the spot. Tension spread in the locality following the incident. The locals alleged that the student was driving in an intoxicated state and launched an agitation demanding his arrest.

It was reported that the woman was a resident of Paschim Milanpara in ward No 6 of Raiganj municipality. She was a domestic help. At around 9.30 pm she was returning home on foot when the speeding motorcycle of Anik Hara, a third year medical student, hit her. The woman received serious head injuries. She was rushed to RMCH where she died later.

Saurav Sen, Inspector in-charge, Raiganj Police Station, said: “The Medical College student was immediately detained and an investigation is on.”